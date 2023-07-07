Romanian Lottery goes online: Players can buy tickets through parking app

For the first time in its history, the Romanian Lottery opens up for online players. At first, tickets can be purchased through the AmParcat parking app, but the company said it plans other partnerships as well and even intends to launch its own mobile application.

Players can now buy tickets for the traditional Loto 6/49, Joker, Loto 5/40, Noroc, Noroc Plus and Super Noroc lottery games through the AmParcat app. The price is the same as in lottery agencies, and, as in the case of tickets played offline, the winnings are collected at agencies.

"Through this project, we created the possibility for players to be just a click away from the lottery games, thus meeting the demands of all categories of participants, our priority being the permanent improvement of the players' experience in relation to the company's products," said Ionuț-Valeriu Andrei, general manager of the Romanian Lottery, quoted in the press release.

In an interview with Digitalio, the general manager said that other online platforms are set to integrate the sale of lottery products and, in addition, the company intends to launch its own app.

"In addition to the partnership project with the partners who manage mobile applications, since last year, we also started the in-house development of our own app for the sale of lottery tickets. […] According to the implementation schedule, the Romanian Lottery will also certainly have its own online ticket sales application by the end of the year," Ionuț-Valeriu Andrei told Digitalio.

The Romanian Lottery has set a target of increasing sales by 5% or more following this new step of going online.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)