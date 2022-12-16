Romanian digital marketer Limitless Agency plans to enter US, UK markets

Limitless Agency, one of the main digital marketing companies in Romania, recently announced a EUR 4 mln turnover for 2022 and plans to expand to its first foreign markets, the US and UK, in 2023.

“The stability we have on the Romanian market, together with the team’s expertise, the suite of advanced technologies, and the correct business strategy, offer us the perspectives needed to reach new horizons and develop the company even more. Launching on international markets is a natural step for our company, and 2023 is the right time for important decisions and new investments, including on the local market where we continue to grow organically,” said CEO Daniel Slăvenie in the press release.

In addition to entering new markets, the company will invest in improving its services and strengthening its SEO, PPC, and Data Analytics teams to provide a full range of solutions and services, as well as a better consulting experience for clients in Romania.

Limitless has invested roughly EUR 300,000 in recent years in developing new technologies, especially when it comes to marketing automation and dynamic optimization for digital campaigns such as those run in Google Shopping Ads.

The company’s management is betting on AI and automation to give it an edge over an increasingly competitive, and mature digital marketing sector in Romania. The Romania digital marketing market has advanced enough that it can be compared with mature markets like UK or Germany, according to an analysis by Limitless Agency.

Limitless Agency is the result of the merger of two of the largest online marketing agencies in Romania, MoLoSo, which specialized in Pay-Per-Click (PPC) services, and SEO Cupcake, which specialized in SEO services - optimization of web pages in search engines, which took place in mid-2022.

With over 10 years of digital marketing expertise, Limitless Agency catered to 1,800 companies in fashion, home & deco, IT, and pharma, among other sectors, offering them a full range of digital marketing services to its clients. The company manages budgets.

(Photo source: Limitless Agency)