Romanian police confiscated 11 of Andrew Tate’s luxury cars during his arrest

Romanian police seized 11 cars from Andrew Tate upon his arrest. Among the luxury cars are a Rolls-Royce and an Aston Martin.

Andrew and his brother Tristan were arrested on December 29 on charges of human trafficking and exploiting women to produce pornographic films. Ramona Bolla, a sprokesperson for DIICOT anti-organized crime agency, told Insider.com that the police seized 11 expensive cars belonging to the two brothers.

The cars were confiscated to cover the cost of the investigation into Tate and would also be used for any subsequent payments to the two brothers' alleged victims. Among the cars is a Rolls-Royce Wraith from the Black Badge series and an Aston Martin Vanquish S Ultimate. A Wraith costs at least USD 300,000 and a Vanquish S around USD 250,000, according to Libertatea.

Prosecutors are investigating whether the seized cars were purchased with money obtained from human trafficking.

Andrew and Tristan Tate’s lawyers contested the seizure of the luxury cars found in the brothers’ Pipera villa in Bucharest and on the properties they own in Romania. In total, 11 cars and 10 buildings in Ilfov, Bucharest, Valea Prahovei, and other counties, owned by the Tate brothers, were seized.

Andrew Tate, a former professional kickboxer turned businessman and internet personality, was arrested on December 29 along with his brother in their home in Voluntari. Prosecutors allege that the brothers trafficked six women whom they forced to do pornographic films for Tate’s online business. At least one of them was also allegedly raped.

Two other women were arrested along with the two brothers: Andrew’s girlfriend, Georgiana Naghel, and Luana Radu, a former police officer who had become Andrew Tate’s right hand.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)