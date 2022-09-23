The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

From Monday, October 5 to Sunday, October 9, Romanian Jewelry Week 3.0 brings together 190 contemporary jewelry designers for a series of exhibitions, conferences, jewelry workshops, and more, at 6 important cultural locations in Bucharest.

As is the case every year, Romanian Jewelry Week offers the opportunity for jewelry enthusiasts to buy their favorite pieces at the ROJW Jewelry Fair which will take place on Saturday, October 8, and Sunday, October 9 at the National Library.

The central exhibition will open for the first time at the National Library on Wednesday, October 5, at 3 pm and will feature thousands of creations from over 190 designers, schools, associations, and collectives from over 30 countries around the world, offering creations by contemporary artists from Romania, USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Spain, Germany, Hungary, France, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Greece, Austria, Republic of Moldova, Israel, China, Iran, Mongolia, South Korea, and more.

The exhibition will be complemented by 9 capsule exhibitions of other European Jewellery Weeks - Brussels Jewelry Week, Budapest Jewelry Week, Milan Jewelry Week and Legnica Silver Festival, as well as a selection of the winners of the Global Design Graduate Show 2021, an international competition run in collaboration with Gucci for art and design university graduates from around the world.

The Romanian event will also be joined by metal sculptor Misha Diaconu, who will exhibit five of her works that address the theme of femininity in a fragile international context, and by designer Andrei Berindan.

Also at the National Library of Romania, the second edition of SMCK ON REEL - the first video project dedicated to contemporary jewelry- will open, with this year's theme being the war in Ukraine.

Official Map of Romanian Jewelry Week 3.0

1. National Library of Romania

This venue will host the main exhibition of the Romanian Jewelry Week starting October 5, as well as a special fair section with sales October 8-9, with over 190 designers and over 1500 contemporary jewelry exhibits.

Visiting hours: October 5, 3 pm – 8 pm; October 6-9, 11 am – 8 pm.

Entrance tickets for the contemporary jewelry fair are available on Iabilet.ro.

Special events:

October 5, 6 pm – 8 pm, Meet and Greet the curator & artists; 6:30 pm – 7:15 pm, Live conference with Ariel Lavian – Founder of Israel Jewelry Biennale, Mircea Vulcănescu conference room

October 6, 6 pm – 8 pm, Online lectures with Charon Kransen (Charon Kransen Art Gallery New York) and Izabella Petruț & Veronika Schwarzinger (Gallery V&V Vienna), Mircea Vulcănescu conference room

October 7, 6 pm – 8 pm, Live conference with Les Brucelles (Brussels Jewelry Week organizers) and online conferences with Katie Dominy (Arts Thread & Global Design Graduate Show) and Anna Wojcik-Korbas (Legnica Silver Festival)

October 8, 6 pm, Screening of SMCK on Reel, the first international video project inspired by jewelry

October 9, 5 pm, Award ceremony; 6 pm, Second screening of the international video project SMCK on Reel

2. National Museum of Romanian History

The National Museum of Romanian History, in collaboration with Assamblage, has organized a series of special activities within the Romanian Jewelry Week - a capsule exhibition of contemporary jewelry created by Corina Cubici and Ana Fanigina, a demonstration workshop of polishing and faceting semi-precious stones, and guided tours of the permanent exhibition of the Historical Treasury.

Visiting hours: October 5-9, 10 am – 6 pm

Special event: October 7, 3 pm, Semi-precious stones polishing and faceting demonstration workshop by David Sandu, founder of As

3. Cotroceni National Museum

Cotroceni National Museum has organized a special selection of two landmark events on the European contemporary jewelry map - Legnica Silver Festival from Poland, and Budapest Jewelry Week.

Visiting hours: October 5-9, 9 am – 5 pm

Access is subject to visitor rules.

4. Galateca Gallery

From October 5 to 8, Galateca Gallery will host a curatorial selection of Ukrainian contemporary jewelry designers as part of Romanian Jewelry Week, and starting October 7 the gallery will also feature Ioana Halunga’s exhibition, Inskspective.

Visiting hours: October 5-7, 12 pm - 8 pm, October 8, 11 am – 7 pm

Special program: October 7, 7 pm, Opening of the exhibition Inskspective by Ioana Halunga

5. AlbAlb - Romanian Jewelry Focus

AlbAlb was born out of a passion for art and design and the desire to bring the creations of Romanian designers and artists closer to the public that appreciates beauty and creativity. During Romanian Jewelry Week 2022, AlbAlb proposes 4 special events dedicated to Romanian jewelry design.

Oct 6, 11 am - 6 pm, A bigger splash - launch of the latest Monom collection.

Oct 7, 11 am - 6 pm, Always remarkable - launch of a new porcelain earrings collection by Diana Cojocaru

Oct 8, 11 am - 6 pm, Flora in porcelain - new pieces of porcelain sculptural jewelry by Daniela Cățoi

Oct 9, 11 am - 6 pm, A pearly situation - launch of the new pearl jewelry collection from Atelier Devi

6. Dizainăr - Jewellery showcase

In the Dizainăr showroom and on dizainar.com you will discover more than 600 special homeware and personal objects, from furniture, lighting fixtures, and kitchenware, to personal accessories, decorations, toys, and jewelry, created by Romanian designers and produced locally in small series.

The jewellery in the Dizainăr showcase are created by Maria Paltin, monom, i{n}stance jewelry, Catrinel Săbăciag, Ceramic Sparrow, Karakter Studio, tactil util, Ana Mihanta, and Alina Ceramics.

Visiting hours: October 5-8, 12 pm to 7 pm

7. Kraft Market

October 5, 8 pm to 10 pm, Romanian Jewelry Week Opening Party

8. Acuarela Bistro

October 9, 8:30 pm - 10:30 pm, Romanian Jewelry Week Closing Party

More details are available on the Romanian Jewelry Week website.

(Photo source: Romanian Jewelry Week)