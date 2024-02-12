Romanian health minister Alexandru Rafila aiming to run for European Parliament

Romania’s health minister, Alexandru Rafila, recently announced his intention to run in the European elections on the lists of the Social Democratic Party (PSD). His candidacy was already approved by the party's Bucharest District 2 branch, according to G4Media.

The candidacy still needs to be approved by PSD Bucharest. The party’s national leadership will finalize the lists afterward.

Rafila mentioned that many dream of going to Brussels or the Romanian Parliament, but "it's important to think about why we are doing this."

"[...] I have quite a lot of experience and a bit of international interrelation because I had the opportunity to work in various areas enough to help Romania from the European Parliament," he added.

When asked if he would resign from his position as the minister of health, Alexandru Rafila answered that an electoral cycle is ending soon and a new government will emerge. "I have been the minister of health for more than two years, and it's always good to be able to pass the baton to people coming up behind," he declared.

Alexandru Rafila is a professional public health physician, laboratory doctor, and microbiologist, having graduated from the Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest in 1987. He holds a Ph.D. in medicine and was the former head of the Microbiology Laboratory at the Matei Balș National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Bucharest, a position he resigned from in December last year when he was elected as a PSD deputy. In 2021, he became minister of health.

He was also a PSD member during 2010-2013 and rejoined the party in 2020. Back then, he was also state secretary in the Ministry of Health and director of the State Sanitary Inspection under other PSD governments, according to HotNews.

In the first year of the pandemic, Alexandru Rafila was increasingly visible, being a constant presence on television shows as Romania's representative to the WHO, a position he was appointed to by the Victor Ponta Government in 2014.

