Macro

Another EUR 2.7 bln disbursed from Romanian Govt.'s reserve fund

24 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

On November 23, the government of Romania disbursed RON 13.6 billion (EUR 2.7 billion) from the Budgetary Reserve Fund for education, social assistance rights and pensions, the minister of finance, Marcel Boloş, announced, Europa Libera Romania reported.

Of this, RON 3.7 billion was earmarked to partially cover medicine bills due December (RON 3.5 billion) and public hospital expenses (RON 0.2 billion).

To supplement the social security budget, RON 657 million was disbursed from the Reserve Fund to be used for paying pensions.

Finance minister Marcel Boloş said that this mechanism will be used until the end of the year for the proper control of spending funds from the state budget.

According to the law, money from the government's Reserve Fund can be used for "urgent or unforeseen expenses". These are, according to the law, "those expenses generated by special situations newly appearing during the budget exercise, which require immediate financing and for which the existing funds in the budgets of the main credit authorities are insufficient".

Reports by Expert Forum think tank found that electoral periods in Romania bring increases in expenses from the Reserve Fund. Its analysts believe the Reserve Fund "remains a clientelistic, vaguely regulated, non-transparent and uncontrolled instrument. Allocations are made by the government and are not subject to proper control."

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alekleks/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Another EUR 2.7 bln disbursed from Romanian Govt.'s reserve fund

24 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

On November 23, the government of Romania disbursed RON 13.6 billion (EUR 2.7 billion) from the Budgetary Reserve Fund for education, social assistance rights and pensions, the minister of finance, Marcel Boloş, announced, Europa Libera Romania reported.

Of this, RON 3.7 billion was earmarked to partially cover medicine bills due December (RON 3.5 billion) and public hospital expenses (RON 0.2 billion).

To supplement the social security budget, RON 657 million was disbursed from the Reserve Fund to be used for paying pensions.

Finance minister Marcel Boloş said that this mechanism will be used until the end of the year for the proper control of spending funds from the state budget.

According to the law, money from the government's Reserve Fund can be used for "urgent or unforeseen expenses". These are, according to the law, "those expenses generated by special situations newly appearing during the budget exercise, which require immediate financing and for which the existing funds in the budgets of the main credit authorities are insufficient".

Reports by Expert Forum think tank found that electoral periods in Romania bring increases in expenses from the Reserve Fund. Its analysts believe the Reserve Fund "remains a clientelistic, vaguely regulated, non-transparent and uncontrolled instrument. Allocations are made by the government and are not subject to proper control."

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alekleks/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi