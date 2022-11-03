Romanian Govt. saves on electric bill: 200MWh in Jan-Aug 2022

The electricity consumption of the Romanian Government building (Victoria Palace in Bucharest) has dropped by 200MWh, to an undisclosed size, in January-August this year, according to the Executive’s spokesperson Dan Carbunaru.

The last bill, for the month of August, was worth RON 154,000 compared to the RON 128,000 bill from August 2021, News.ro reported. For a price of RON 1 per kWh, this results in a monthly consumption of 154MWh in August 2022.

In January, the bill was RON 120,000 (127MWh).

The Government saved some 7.5-8.0MWh of electricity per month, Carbunaru said.

