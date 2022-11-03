Business

Romanian Govt. saves on electric bill: 200MWh in Jan-Aug 2022

03 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The electricity consumption of the Romanian Government building (Victoria Palace in Bucharest) has dropped by 200MWh, to an undisclosed size, in January-August this year, according to the Executive’s spokesperson Dan Carbunaru.

The last bill, for the month of August, was worth RON 154,000 compared to the RON 128,000 bill from August 2021, News.ro reported. For a price of RON 1 per kWh, this results in a monthly consumption of 154MWh in August 2022.

In January, the bill was RON 120,000 (127MWh).

The Government saved some 7.5-8.0MWh of electricity per month, Carbunaru said.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Romanian Govt. saves on electric bill: 200MWh in Jan-Aug 2022

03 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The electricity consumption of the Romanian Government building (Victoria Palace in Bucharest) has dropped by 200MWh, to an undisclosed size, in January-August this year, according to the Executive’s spokesperson Dan Carbunaru.

The last bill, for the month of August, was worth RON 154,000 compared to the RON 128,000 bill from August 2021, News.ro reported. For a price of RON 1 per kWh, this results in a monthly consumption of 154MWh in August 2022.

In January, the bill was RON 120,000 (127MWh).

The Government saved some 7.5-8.0MWh of electricity per month, Carbunaru said.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 November 2022
Business
Finnish group Nokian Tyres will invest EUR 650 mln in greenfield factory in Romania after Russia exit
03 November 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Oradea’s must-see Art Nouveau buildings
26 October 2022
RI +
How to heal covert scars for half of your life: Top Romanian model about his secret to success
21 October 2022
Eco
WWF opens rural eco-hub in Romania’s Carpathian Mountains
20 October 2022
Tech
Google opens new office in downtown Bucharest
18 October 2022
Politics
European Parliament backs resolution calling for Romania, Bulgaria to be admitted into Schengen
14 October 2022
Social
Romanian scientist at Stanford leads research on human brain cells being transplanted into rats
12 October 2022
Politics
Bill barring convicted felons from public office passed into law in Romania