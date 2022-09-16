The Chamber of Deputies has recently implemented a series of measures aimed at reducing energy consumption, in line with the solutions recommended during the Complex Energy Audit for the Palace of Parliament. Thus, according to the press release quoted by News.ro, measures have been taken to reduce the outdoor lighting by 50%, and the festive illumination of the façade has been reduced to a two-hour period, with the area in front of Izvor Park benefiting from energy-saving LED lighting.

Additionally, the thermal rehabilitation of the building has been started with the replacement of the old exterior carpentry with aluminum thermal insulation carpentry.

Starting with 2022, the entire building will be powered by electricity produced exclusively from renewable sources (energy classified as "green"), and the building's energy rating is 93.48.

The lighting sources are now being managed by a dedicated technical dispatcher through a Building Management System (BMS) program, which contains lighting scenarios according to the activities and occupancy of the spaces and the solarization of the building.

"The Chamber of Deputies is preparing to implement a system with artificial intelligence input for monitoring and control to reduce energy consumption by half in all areas administered, within the technological safety of the systems and the building. Recent measurements have shown that the specific electricity consumption per square meter per month is 2.73 (in comparison, the average consumption of an apartment is 2.25)," according to the release.

The Palace of Parliament in Bucharest is one of the largest administrative buildings in the world, housing the Chamber of Deputies, the Senate, the Constitutional Court of Romania, the Legislative Council, and other institutions, as well as large spaces used for conferences and international events. It is also one of the most visited tourist sites in the capital city.

(Photo source: Whitewizzard | Dreamstime.com)