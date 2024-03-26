Politics

Romanian government continues internship program this year

26 March 2024

The official internship program of the Romanian government continues in 2024, offering 150 young people the opportunity to work in central public administration institutions this summer. Registrations open next week, with the final results expected in June.

Those interested in joining the program can register on the Internship.gov.ro platform between April 1-22. Each applicant has to create a candidate profile, and a committee will analyze the files and organize interviews based on which future interns will be selected.

The applications will be reviewed between April 23 and June 14, with the final results to be published on June 17.

To be eligible for the program, candidates must be between 16 and 27, have Romanian citizenship, know the Romanian language and at least one foreign language of international circulation, and have IT skills. They must also not be active in the labor market and not have previously graduated from the government's internship program.

According to the government, the monthly allowance for the internship is RON 3,300.

All data related to the registration and selection process for admission to the program will be found on the Internship.gov.ro platform, which will become operational on April 1, 2024.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Internship Guvernul României)

