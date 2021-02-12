Romanian Govt. raises EUR 1.25 bln from local market

Romania's Treasury drew EUR 1.35 billion, three times more than planned, with two bond issues on the local market on February 11.

It placed EUR 310 mln bonds maturing December 2023, at an average yield of just under 0.1%, and EUR 936 mln bonds maturing August 2026, at an average yield of 0.26%, Profit.ro reported.

Both issues were heavily oversubscribed, with investors placing orders for EUR 867 mln in the first auction and EUR 1.4 bln in the second one.

The cost of foreign currency borrowing has also decreased in recent months. In the latest issue in euro, held in October with a 25-month maturity (less than the 34 and 66 months in the latest issues), the Treasury borrowed EUR 1.65 bln at an average yield of 0.39%.

