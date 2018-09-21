Romanian Gendarmerie heads indicted in August 10 protest case

Several representatives of the Romanian Gendarmerie, including Colonel Cătălin Sindile and Colonel Sebastian Cucoş, and a state secretary from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, were called on Friday at the General Prosecutor’s Office to be informed that they are investigated as suspects in the case targeting the violent incidents at the August 10 street protest in Bucharest.

The first to arrive at the Prosecutor’s Office was Cătălin Sindile, head of the Gendarmerie. After talking to the prosecutors, he confirmed that he is a suspect in this case, being charged with complicity to abuse of service and complicity to improper participation in abusive behavior, local News.ro reported.

Sebastian Cucoş, the first deputy of the Romanian Gendarmerie, who was in charge of the institution on August 10, also confirmed the information that he is being investigated as a suspect in the same case.

The protest organized in Bucharest’s Victoriei Square on August 10 ended violently after a brutal intervention of the riot police and gendarmes. They used tear gas and water cannons to clear the square, with peaceful protesters, journalists and even tourists being injured during their intervention. Liviu Dragnea, the head of the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) and interior minister Carman Dan claimed that the gendarmes’ intervention was legal, and the Gendarmerie even notified the prosecutors that the August 10 protests were actually an attempted coup.

Liviu Dragnea was also heard as a witness in this case, after claiming on several occasions that the August 10 protest was an attempted coup. Dragnea also said last week that the anti-government protest on August 10 was financed by external forces, without presenting any proof to back his statement.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)