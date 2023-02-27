Romanian film awarded FIPRESCI prize at Berlin Film Festival 2023

Between revolutions/Intre revolutii, the film of Romanian director Vlad Petri, was awarded the FIPRESCI prize in the Forum section of the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival - Berlinale.

Composed entirely from archive material and mirroring the lives and destinies of two women, one Iranian and one Romanian, the production had its world premiere at this year's Berlinale.

Between revolutions is a hybrid feature film, as director Vlad Petri used archive images and documents and elements of fiction for his production, thus combining documentary with imagination.

The film mirrors the lives and destinies of two women, Maria and Zahra, one from Romania, the other from Iran, friends and fellow students at the University of Medicine in Bucharest in the 70s. In 1979, when the possibility of political change in Iran became a certainty, Zahra returned to her country, taking part in the revolution there, far away from her friend. Their only way of communicating for the next 10 years is through letters. Framed by two revolutions, their words describe women's struggle to be heard, societies undergoing radical change, and a friendship that cannot be broken.

The juries of the "Fédération Internationale de la Presse Cinématographique" (FIPRESCI), the international film critics association, award a prize for the best film in four sections - Competition, Encounters, Panorama, and Forum.

The complete list of winners of Berlinale 2023 is available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Vlad Petri; photo by Denisa Coltea)