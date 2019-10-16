Romanian film festival starts in London next week

The 15th edition of the Romanian Film Festival in London will take place at the Curzon Soho cinema between October 24 and October 28. This year’s edition title is Fragments of Truth.

The event will bring to the UK new Romanian releases and talented artists, the organizers said. Award-winning filmmakers, directors and actors will join the festival to enter into a dialogue with their audiences.

The program includes two movies directed by Corneliu Porumboiu - crime thriller The Whistlers/La Gomera and sports documentary Infinite Football, Ioana Uricaru's debut feature Lemonade, and Daniel Sandu's One Step Behind the Seraphim. The festival will close with Moromete Family: On the Edge of Time directed by Stere Gulea.

The films will be screened in Romanian with English subtitles. More details are available here.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)