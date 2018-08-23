Two Romanian feature films recommended for nomination at European Film Awards

A total of 49 feature films from 35 countries have been recommended for a nomination for the European Film Awards 2018, including two Romanian productions, namely Pororoca directed by Constantin Popescu and Touch Me Not by Adina Pintilie.

Adina Pintilie has received the Golden Bear for the film Touch Me Not at the 2018 Berlinale Gala. The movie, a Romania – Germany – the Czech Republic – Bulgaria – France coproduction, uncovers preconceived ideas about intimacy and fear of sexual intimacy. Its cast is made of both professional actors and non-professionals. The film, which seems to have shocked some of its viewers at the Berlinale screening with its explicit scenes, according to Reuters, was shot between 2015 and 2017, during ten weeks in total.

Pororoca is about a (seemingly) happy, well-off family with two adorable children. When the father takes the kids to the nearby park one day, it only takes a moment of losing sight of his daughter Maria for the child to disappear. The movie brought Romanian actor Bogdan Dumitrescu the Best Actor award at the 2017 edition of the San Sebastian International Film Festival.

The total list of feature films recommended for a nomination at the 2018 European Film Awards can be found here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]