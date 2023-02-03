Business

Romanian entrepreneur invests EUR 10 mln in two bakeries

03 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Siminel Andrei, one of the most influential businessmen in Romania, developed two bread and pastry factories in Craiova and Brăila, upon total investments of EUR 10 mln, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Half of the amount comes from the European Union as structural funds, according to the information provided by the representatives of the Agency for the Financing of Rural Investments (AFIR).

The investment projects were carried out through two companies, Management Objectives and Click Top Management, both owned exclusively by Siminel Andrei. The value of each is EUR 5 mln.

The factory in Craiova has a production capacity of bread of about 30 tonnes/day and pastry products of about 3 tonnes/day, and the one in Brăila has a total production capacity of 36.8 tonnes/month.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Romanian entrepreneur invests EUR 10 mln in two bakeries

03 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Siminel Andrei, one of the most influential businessmen in Romania, developed two bread and pastry factories in Craiova and Brăila, upon total investments of EUR 10 mln, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Half of the amount comes from the European Union as structural funds, according to the information provided by the representatives of the Agency for the Financing of Rural Investments (AFIR).

The investment projects were carried out through two companies, Management Objectives and Click Top Management, both owned exclusively by Siminel Andrei. The value of each is EUR 5 mln.

The factory in Craiova has a production capacity of bread of about 30 tonnes/day and pastry products of about 3 tonnes/day, and the one in Brăila has a total production capacity of 36.8 tonnes/month.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 February 2023
Politics
Romania, last among EU countries in The Economist’s annual Democracy Index
01 February 2023
Social
Most counties in Romania losing residents, aging, latest census shows
01 February 2023
Social
Transparency International: Corruption in Romania near global average
20 January 2023
Events
Romania’s George Enescu Festival: Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale on February 1
19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties
18 January 2023
Business
Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU
17 January 2023
Social
2022 was third hottest year on record in Romania, official data says
16 January 2023
Business
Romania’s car production accelerates to new record in 2022