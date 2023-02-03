Romanian entrepreneur invests EUR 10 mln in two bakeries

Siminel Andrei, one of the most influential businessmen in Romania, developed two bread and pastry factories in Craiova and Brăila, upon total investments of EUR 10 mln, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Half of the amount comes from the European Union as structural funds, according to the information provided by the representatives of the Agency for the Financing of Rural Investments (AFIR).

The investment projects were carried out through two companies, Management Objectives and Click Top Management, both owned exclusively by Siminel Andrei. The value of each is EUR 5 mln.

The factory in Craiova has a production capacity of bread of about 30 tonnes/day and pastry products of about 3 tonnes/day, and the one in Brăila has a total production capacity of 36.8 tonnes/month.

(Photo source: Arne9001 | Dreamstime.com)