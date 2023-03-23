HR

Most Romanian employers plan to hike wages this year

23 March 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hiking wages remains on the priority agenda of companies in 2023, according to the latest survey conducted by eJobs Romania. Namely, 6 out of 10 companies say that they have budgeted salary increases for this year after 73.7% of them took such a step last year as well.

The net wages, as of January, were 15% up on average compared to January 2022 – enough to cover the rising consumer price inflation. CPI inflation is expected to ease at 8%-9% YoY in December 2023.

A quarter of survey respondents say wages will not increase by more than 5% this year, while 37.5% scheduled increases between 5% and 10% compared to last year. 20.8% announce increases of 10% - 20%, and 12.5% say they will be adjusted for inflation.

There is already an alignment in terms of granting these increases, respectively 68.2% of employers say that they will target all employees in the company.

18.2% say that each department manager will decide which employees will receive increased salaries, depending on their performance. 9.1% have budgeted increases, especially for employees in entry-level positions, and 4.5% will direct them to specialists in the company as a method of retention.

The survey was conducted in February on a sample of 130 employing companies.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
HR

Most Romanian employers plan to hike wages this year

23 March 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hiking wages remains on the priority agenda of companies in 2023, according to the latest survey conducted by eJobs Romania. Namely, 6 out of 10 companies say that they have budgeted salary increases for this year after 73.7% of them took such a step last year as well.

The net wages, as of January, were 15% up on average compared to January 2022 – enough to cover the rising consumer price inflation. CPI inflation is expected to ease at 8%-9% YoY in December 2023.

A quarter of survey respondents say wages will not increase by more than 5% this year, while 37.5% scheduled increases between 5% and 10% compared to last year. 20.8% announce increases of 10% - 20%, and 12.5% say they will be adjusted for inflation.

There is already an alignment in terms of granting these increases, respectively 68.2% of employers say that they will target all employees in the company.

18.2% say that each department manager will decide which employees will receive increased salaries, depending on their performance. 9.1% have budgeted increases, especially for employees in entry-level positions, and 4.5% will direct them to specialists in the company as a method of retention.

The survey was conducted in February on a sample of 130 employing companies.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks