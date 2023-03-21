Romanian drivers guilty of manslaughter to be banned from driving for 5 years

A person convicted of violating traffic rules and causing the death of another person as a result will only be able to take the driving license exam five years after serving the sentence, according to a recently approved amendment to road traffic regulations.

"The ban period for those who drive drunk, drugged, or without a license and kill people on the roads has increased tenfold. Today in the Senate I proposed, and my colleagues approved, voting with 105 'for' out of 106, an amendment to a legislative project to amend the Traffic Code, according to which persons convicted of manslaughter committed under the influence of alcohol or drugs or without a driver's license shall be prohibited from obtaining the right to drive again for five years after serving the sentence. This is the maximum term provided for by the Penal Code for complementary measures,” said Social Democrat senator Robert Cazanciuc on Facebook, cited by Digi24.

The amendment, the senator added, is in continuation of the legislative project known as Anastasia's Law, named after a child killed on public roads by a person who drove without a license.

“Let's not forget that, for the past five years, Romania has ranked first in Europe in the number of fatal road accidents, and many of these are the subject of proposed legislative changes," he concluded.

The amendment makes it so that in the case of traffic rules violations resulting in the death of a person, the convicted person will only be able to take the driving exam, necessary before legally driving again, after a period of 5 years from the date of serving the sentence in prison or from the date of expiration of the supervision period set by the court.

The new bill aims to amend and complete existing legislation regarding road traffic, in order to improve the regulatory framework, mainly targeting the following areas: the registration of vehicles, the conditions for participating in and conducting the driving license exam, the competence regarding the issuance of the international driving license, the establishment of contraventions, and the application of sanctions.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin)