Romanian doctor renovates obstetrics and gynecology ward with her own money

Ioana Vornic, a doctor from the Arad County Hospital in western Romania, has renovated a ward in the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department with her own money.

The renovation cost EUR 4,000, and the ward has two beds and its own bathroom, according to G4Media.

"We are proud of you, Dr. Ioana Vornic! On Mother's Day, our colleague, Dr. Ioana Vornic, a specialist in Obstetrics and Gynecology, offered a special gift to future mothers: she renovated and modernized one of the two-bed wards in the Clinical Obstetrics and Gynecology Section," said representatives of Arad County Hospital on the hospital Facebook page.

Dr. Vornic, a specialist in obstetrics and gynecology, said that she wanted to bring joy to new mothers with her gesture.

"We work in an old building, which was claimed by former owners. I wanted to offer a small joy, at least for some of the future mothers who give birth here. I set out and managed to modernize one of the two-bed wards. The ward is equipped with its own bathroom to enhance the patients' comfort. I am glad that we were able to complete this work just before March 8, Mother's Day," she said.

The expenses connected to the renovation were entirely covered by Dr. Vornic.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Spitalul Clinic Judetean de Urgenta Arad on Facebook)