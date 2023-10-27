Join the Romanian Diversity Chamber of Commerce for the fourth edition of Purple Night Romania and raise awareness for persons with disabilities

The Romanian Diversity Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the fourth edition of Purple Night Romania , an annual awareness campaign in celebration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Purple Night Romania, celebrated on December 3rd, aims to unite private companies, NGOs, public institutions, and individuals in a powerful display of solidarity and support for the nearly one million people with visible and invisible disabilities living in Romania.

This year's call to action encourages all interested municipalities, organisations, companies, and individuals to come together and participate in Purple Night Romania 2023. By lighting their buildings, offices, and public spaces in purple, participants will send a strong message of inclusivity and support for the disabled community across the nation.

In the 2022 edition, Purple Night Romania garnered an impressive participation, with four municipalities, two embassies, one ministry and 31 corporations lighting in purple a total of 48 landmarks in Romania. This outpouring of support demonstrated a commitment to creating a more accessible and inclusive society for all.

Purple Night Romania 2023 offers an opportunity for even greater impact. By uniting in this annual event, participants can help raise awareness about the challenges faced by people with disabilities and celebrate their unique contributions to society. Together, we can strive for a more inclusive and accessible Romania. Join us for Purple Night Romania 2023, and together, let's shine a light on the importance of inclusivity and accessibility for all.

If there are organizations that don't have the technical capability to illuminate the exterior in purple, the RDCC recommends taking optional actions inside the office, such as wearing purple t-shirts, purple ribbons, purple scarves, raising purple flags outside/inside the office, or using one of our dedicated visuals on their LED screens. The RDCC recommends implementing these optional actions on November 29th, the last working day of the long-week campaign.

To learn more or become a Supporter or Partner of this campaign, please visit our website at www.rdcc.ro or contact us at contact@rdcc.ro. Let's make Purple Night Romania 2023 the most illuminating and inclusive event yet.