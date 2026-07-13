Romanian developer One United Properties attracted RON 853.8 mln over 5 years since IPO

One United Properties (BVB: ONE), a major real estate developer in Romania, marked five years since its listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange's Main Market on Monday, July 13. Since its IPO in July 2021, the company has raised a total of RON 853.8 million through three equity transactions, distributed nearly RON 390 million in dividends to shareholders, and recorded cumulative trading volumes of over RON 1.7 billion on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

During the same period, the company’s shareholder base increased 2.5 times to approximately 9,730 shareholders, while ONE shares were included in numerous local and international indices, including the BET index, FTSE Global All Cap, FTSE Global Mid Cap, MSCI Frontier Markets and MSCI Romania.

Likewise, since listing, total assets increased almost fourfold, from RON 1.7 billion as of the end of 2020 to RON 6.5 billion as of the end of March 2026, while equity grew 4.6x, from RON 824 million to RON 3.8 billion. At the same time, the company’s residential portfolio under construction and in the pipeline expanded almost fivefold, from developments with a combined gross development value of approximately EUR 939 million at the time of the IPO to a portfolio exceeding EUR 4.5 billion as of March 2026, according to the company's press release.

In 2025, One United Properties ranked first among Romanian companies, first in the real estate sector and ninth overall in Europe in the Financial Times and Statista ranking of Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies, which evaluates the 300 European companies with the highest compound annual revenue growth between 2014 and 2024.

“Since becoming a public company, we have expanded into new residential sub-segments, built a significant office business, entered retail and hospitality, restored landmark heritage buildings and extended our presence beyond Bucharest,” said Victor Căpitanu and Andrei Diaconescu, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of One United Properties.

In 2020, One United Properties was primarily known for its luxury residential developments in northern Bucharest. Since then, the company successfully expanded into the upper-medium segment through developments such as One Cotroceni Park and One Lake District.

Alongside the growth of its residential business, One United Properties also developed new business lines that have become important pillars of its activity. The company more than tripled its office portfolio, from 47,000 sqm of gross leasable area in 2020 to 155,000 sqm as of March 2026. Recurring rental income increased almost 100x, from RON 1.7 million in 2020 to RON 164.6 million in 2025.

Through One Gallery, developed within the restored former Ford factory located in One Floreasca City, the company entered the retail destination segment and will deliver Marketta Food Hall, set to become one of the largest food halls in Central and Eastern Europe. At the same time, through the development of Mondrian Bucharest and The Hoxton Bucharest, both in partnership with Ennismore, part of Accor Group, One United Properties is entering the hospitality sector.

The company’s growth also extended beyond Bucharest. At the end of 2025, One United Properties initiated its regional expansion through developments in Constanța, Sibiu, and Iași. In 2026, the company took its first step onto the international market through the acquisition of land in the Nashville metropolitan area in the United States, becoming one of the few public Romanian companies with direct investments in the United States.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)