Unlock the City: Romanian Design Week taking place in Bucharest

The 12th edition of Romanian Design Week (RDW) is taking place in Bucharest until June 2, bringing together designers and architects worldwide. The 12th edition unlocks the city with multiple exhibitions available to the public in the former CINA restaurant building (Benjamin Franklin 10), along with 130 related events held across Bucharest.

The theme of the 2024 edition is Unlock the City, as the event "aims to investigate methods through which creativity and innovation can shape the cities of the future, contributing to the exploration of Bucharest and discovering its potential, the city's creative spaces, and the cultural organizations or projects that animate and define them," the organizers said.

The central space of the festival, the former CINA restaurant building, hosts hundreds of design, illustration, and architecture projects, immersive installations, and a concept store with local and international design. The venue will also host weekend parties, while its courtyard has been transformed into a friendly space called CINA Garden, where visitors can relax and socialize in a creative and positive environment.

With a selection of projects in fields such as architecture, interior design, graphics, fashion, and more, the RDW Exhibition features over 200 innovative projects. From revolutionary concepts to visionary design objects, it "hosts projects that explore new frontiers and redefine standards in the creative industry."

RDW Design Flags returns to the Romanian Design Week program this year, bringing to the public a series of exhibitions, projects, and creatives relevant in their fields from Spain, Italy, France, Denmark, Sweden, Hungary, and Moldova. Moreover, the festival offers a dedicated space for young talented designers named RDW Young Design, and the RDW Concept Store featuring local and international design products from nine different brands.

Other events include the RDW Experience by IQOS and RWD Social.

Moreover, 130 events are being held throughout the city during the festival, including masterclasses and the Night of Architecture Studio.

Romanian Design Week 2024 will end on June 2 and can be visited Monday to Friday between 12:00 PM and 10:00 PM, and on weekends between 10:00 AM and 10:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased from the official website. Students and pensioners have free access, and UniCredit Mastercard cardholders receive a 50% discount on ticket purchases.

Further details can be found here.

(Photo source: the organizers; by Mihai Ciobanu)