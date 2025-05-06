Romanian dental supplies platform Dental Holding expands regionally

Dental Holding, a Romanian dental supplies platform active in the CEE region, reached a total of six acquisitions in the sector, the most recent ones being the Croatia-based Sanitaria Dental d.o.o & Logistika d.o.o and Hungary-based Sanitaria Kft.

Following the acquisitions, the group is present in five countries and expects revenues to exceed EUR 110 million this year. The company’s objective is to further expand the largest and most digitally advanced dental distribution platform in CEE, consolidating the regional market.

SCL Logistika, founded in 2013 and headquartered in Zagreb, provides integrated fulfillment and logistics services tailored to the dental and medical industries. With a robust operational network across Croatia, Slovenia, Hungary and Bosnia and Herzegovina, the company enables fast, compliant and reliable distribution to dental clinics and laboratories throughout the region. As part of the group, SCL Logistika will play a critical role in enhancing Dental Holding’s regional infrastructure, ensuring operational efficiency and supporting scalable, cross-border fulfilment as the platform continues to grow.

Sanitaria Kft, founded in 1990 and headquartered in Budapest, is a dental implants, equipment and consumables distributor offering specialized services to around 5,000 dental clinics and 2,000 dental laboratories across the country.

“This partnership marks another key milestone in strengthening our leadership across CEE. We’re excited to join forces with Sanitaria Hungary, Sanitaria Croatia, and SCL Logistika, organizations whose expertise and regional reach perfectly align with our vision for smart growth, digital leadership, and outstanding service,” said Bogdan Tufeanu, CEO of Dental Holding.

Following the acquisition, the founders of the companies will continue to run the operations in Croatia and Hungary. The agreements are conditional upon securing customary regulatory approvals and are expected to complete in Q2 2025.

“We remain very confident in the dynamic dental sector, underpinned by its strong fundamentals and the region’s robust growth as it quickly converges to Western per capita consumption levels. Our recent acquisitions expand the Group’s reach into new markets and further strengthen our position as the leading dental platform in CEE,” said Mihai Zamfir, Investment Director at Abris Capital Partners, the independent private equity fund manager behind Dental Holding.

(Photo source: press release)