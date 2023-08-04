Romanian court lifts Tate brothers’ house arrest

The Bucharest Court of Appeals recently replaced house arrest with legal restrictions pending trial in the case of the Tate brothers, meaning that the brothers will no longer be confined to the premises of their home.

The judges of the Bucharest Court of Appeal decided to accept the appeals submitted by the defendants Tate Andrew and Tate Tristan, Radu Luana, and Naghel Georgiana. They replaced the measure of house arrest with judicial control, meaning a series of legal restrictions for 60 days, according to News.ro. The restrictions are meant to prevent the defendant from fleeing the country.

In June, the brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate, along with the other two defendants, were indicted by DIICOT prosecutors for forming an organized criminal group, human trafficking in a continuous form, and rape.

During the criminal investigation, the prosecutors identified seven women who "were forced to perform labor to obtain significant financial benefits, consisting of the amounts of money collected as a result of users accessing the materials on the platforms." DIICOT noted that out of the seven victims who were sexually exploited by the organized criminal group, three have joined the criminal case as civil parties.

The Tate brothers were detained and subsequently arrested after five searches took place on December 29, 2022, in Bucharest and Ilfov County, at their residences and those of their two accomplices. Later, in early January, seven more searches were conducted in Bucharest, Ilfov, and Prahova.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)