Romanian heritage to be celebrated at Romanian Community Summit 2024 in Chicago

The second edition of the Chicago Romanian Community Summit will take place on May 25, aiming to unite the Romanian community in Chicago.

Leaders from various sectors - business, education, culture, and religion - will come together during the event to celebrate their shared heritage and establish a forum for addressing challenges. The summit also seeks to be a launching pad for groundbreaking initiatives that honor our past while innovating for our future.

This year, the keynote speaker of the event will be Romanian ambassador to the United States, Andrei Muraru.

The goals of the 2024 edition of the Chicago Romanian Community Summit are set to build on the foundation laid by the previous year’s achievements while expanding its scope and impact within and beyond the Romanian community in Chicago, according to the official website.

Organizers say that this year they aim to significantly increase the number of participating partners by engaging more groups, religious institutions, and organizations from other ethnic backgrounds, enhancing the summit’s diversity and collaborative potential.

Another goal is that of exploring new community interests. This means delving deeper into topics that resonate with the community and facilitating discussions that uncover pressing issues, potential areas for development, and opportunities for cross-community collaboration.

Finally, the event organizers want to prioritize the engagement of young members of the Romanian Community by introducing specific sessions or workshops aimed at youth empowerment, leadership development, and career guidance. To this end, a youth advisory board will be established to contribute ideas and perspectives to the Summit planning.

The first annual Chicago Romanian Community Summit took place in February 2023, reuniting community leaders, members of nonprofit organizations, churches, businesses, academia, and artistic groups.

(Photo source: Rosummit.us)