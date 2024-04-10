Romanian citizen dead after explosion at Italy’s Bargi hydroelectric plant

Italian authorities have confirmed the death of a Romanian citizen following the explosion that occurred on Tuesday, April 9, at the Bargi hydroelectric plant in Camugnano, resulting in four fatalities. Three others were injured in the explosion, and five are still missing.

The death of the Romanian national has also been confirmed by Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Italian press, the Romanian was 45 years old and resided in Settimo Torinese.

The ministry notes that, up to this point, no requests for consular assistance regarding this incident have been received by the Consulate General of Romania in Bologna. The Consulate maintains a dialogue with local authorities, including for the issuance of the death certificate and repatriation of the remains, as per requests, according to information quoted by News.ro.

Italy dispatched over 60 firefighters in search operations under very difficult conditions after the Bargi hydroelectric plant was damaged by an explosion. A fire followed, and then the collapse of infrastructure. The plant is located on the southern bank of the Suviana reservoir in Camugnano, in the Apennine Mountains of Bologna.

As far as it is known at this moment, the disaster was caused by the explosion of a turbine at the Enel Green Power plant, where maintenance work was being performed. The explosion led to a collapse and flooding of the lower floors.

Emergency services, firefighters, and ambulances arrived immediately at the scene and found three lifeless bodies, one consultant and two workers from external companies, while another five workers, who were injured, were transported to the Sant'Orsola hospital in Bologna, Parma, and Cesena in serious condition. The deceased are aged between 35 and 73 years.

The Bargi plant is the largest of its kind in the central Emilia Romagna region. It can produce enough power to supply about 600,000 European households.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)