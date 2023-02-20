Romanian bobsled team wins gold at European Cup

Romanian athletes Mihai Cristian Tentea and Ciprian Nicolae Daroczi won the gold medal in the 2-man bobsled event at the European Cup. They also won gold in the Under-26 European Junior Championships.

23 teams competed in the European Cup, but it was the Romanian team that managed to flawlessly navigate the course and beat the Germans on their home turf.

"At this moment, both Ciprian and I feel very happy about this result. We are experiencing an indescribable emotion, especially since we won the continental gold in Germany, practically on their home course. This title represents a confirmation of our hard work and gives us hope for the future. We had a more difficult season due to some minor injuries, and we are very proud that today we managed to win the competition and also register the best time at the start," said Mihai Cristian Tentea, the pilot of the 2-man bobsleigh team, cited by B1.

Romania’s 4-man bobsleigh team, also led by pilot Mihai Cristian Tentea, won silver at the Under-26 European Championships. Germany took first place.

"It's been a dream week for Romanian bobsledding! We are thrilled that we managed to achieve exceptional results. We climbed the podium in the 4-person bobsled, which has never happened before. We are even happier and fulfilled because we were on the second step of the podium and won the silver in the Under-26 category. We defeated strong teams from Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. After a period with many competitions in which we worked very hard, these exceptional successes have finally come!" said Daniel Pacioianu, the national team coach.

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Bob si Sanie on Facebook)