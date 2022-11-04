Tech

Romanian blockchain platform Elrond rebrands as MultiversX as it shifts focus to the metaverse

04 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania-based blockchain project Elrond rebrands as MultiversX as it aims to “open the metaverse to the world”. The company made the announcement during its first X Day international conference in Paris, taking place on November 3-5 at the Palais Brongniart.

Jean-Noel Barrot, the French Minister for Digital Transition and Telecommunications, and Sebastian Burduja, the Romanian Minister for Research, Innovation and Digitization, both joined Elrond’s founder and CEO Beniamin Mincu on stage at this event.

MultiversX will focus on three products: xFabric - a sovereign blockchain module that’s fully customizable and deployable in minutes, xPortal - a platform for metaverse avatars and everything finance and social, and xWorld - a network of interoperable metaverses.

xPortal, which replaces the Maiar app, will also allow fiat currency transfers and will offer users a debit card developed in partnership with Mastercard. It will also connect users with friends with chat and socializing features.

“MultiversX introduces a new collaboration framework and toolset that creates the premises for a game with a major and positive impact: redefining the entire spectrum of human experiences and reinventing every business vertical in this new light,” said Beniamin Mincu, founder and CEO of MultiversX.

Elrond (EGLD), the native cryptocurrency of the MultiversX platform, was trading at close to USD 60 on Friday, after the company announced its new strategy. Elrond is currently one of the top 50 cryptocurrencies in the world, with a market capitalization of over USD 1.4 bln, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: @ElrondNetwork on Twitter)

Normal
Tech

Romanian blockchain platform Elrond rebrands as MultiversX as it shifts focus to the metaverse

04 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania-based blockchain project Elrond rebrands as MultiversX as it aims to “open the metaverse to the world”. The company made the announcement during its first X Day international conference in Paris, taking place on November 3-5 at the Palais Brongniart.

Jean-Noel Barrot, the French Minister for Digital Transition and Telecommunications, and Sebastian Burduja, the Romanian Minister for Research, Innovation and Digitization, both joined Elrond’s founder and CEO Beniamin Mincu on stage at this event.

MultiversX will focus on three products: xFabric - a sovereign blockchain module that’s fully customizable and deployable in minutes, xPortal - a platform for metaverse avatars and everything finance and social, and xWorld - a network of interoperable metaverses.

xPortal, which replaces the Maiar app, will also allow fiat currency transfers and will offer users a debit card developed in partnership with Mastercard. It will also connect users with friends with chat and socializing features.

“MultiversX introduces a new collaboration framework and toolset that creates the premises for a game with a major and positive impact: redefining the entire spectrum of human experiences and reinventing every business vertical in this new light,” said Beniamin Mincu, founder and CEO of MultiversX.

Elrond (EGLD), the native cryptocurrency of the MultiversX platform, was trading at close to USD 60 on Friday, after the company announced its new strategy. Elrond is currently one of the top 50 cryptocurrencies in the world, with a market capitalization of over USD 1.4 bln, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: @ElrondNetwork on Twitter)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 November 2022
Business
Finnish group Nokian Tyres will invest EUR 650 mln in greenfield factory in Romania after Russia exit
03 November 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Oradea’s must-see Art Nouveau buildings
26 October 2022
RI +
How to heal covert scars for half of your life: Top Romanian model about his secret to success
21 October 2022
Eco
WWF opens rural eco-hub in Romania’s Carpathian Mountains
20 October 2022
Tech
Google opens new office in downtown Bucharest
18 October 2022
Politics
European Parliament backs resolution calling for Romania, Bulgaria to be admitted into Schengen
14 October 2022
Social
Romanian scientist at Stanford leads research on human brain cells being transplanted into rats
12 October 2022
Politics
Bill barring convicted felons from public office passed into law in Romania