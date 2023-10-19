Business

Romanian aluminium group Alro seals new contract with Airbus

19 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Alro (BVB: ALR), one of the largest vertically integrated aluminium producers in Europe, measured by production capacity, announced that it signed a new multi-year agreement with leading aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

Under the contract terms, Alro will supply Aluminium Flat Rolled Products for aircraft manufacturing.

The companies thus renew a contract initially signed in 2016.

“This new agreement with Airbus is yet another acknowledgement of our capacity to supply best quality aluminium plates for the aerospace industry”, said Gheorghe Dobra, Alro CEO.

The production of plates for the aerospace industry is part of ALRO’s strategy to diversify the production of high and very high added-value aluminium products and was possible thanks to constant investments in sophisticated technology.

Over the past 20 years, ALRO invested more than USD 885 million in improving technological performance, diversifying products’ portfolio and improving overall efficiency.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Manuel Esteban/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Romanian aluminium group Alro seals new contract with Airbus

19 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Alro (BVB: ALR), one of the largest vertically integrated aluminium producers in Europe, measured by production capacity, announced that it signed a new multi-year agreement with leading aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

Under the contract terms, Alro will supply Aluminium Flat Rolled Products for aircraft manufacturing.

The companies thus renew a contract initially signed in 2016.

“This new agreement with Airbus is yet another acknowledgement of our capacity to supply best quality aluminium plates for the aerospace industry”, said Gheorghe Dobra, Alro CEO.

The production of plates for the aerospace industry is part of ALRO’s strategy to diversify the production of high and very high added-value aluminium products and was possible thanks to constant investments in sophisticated technology.

Over the past 20 years, ALRO invested more than USD 885 million in improving technological performance, diversifying products’ portfolio and improving overall efficiency.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Manuel Esteban/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest
29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion