Romanian aluminium group Alro seals new contract with Airbus

Alro (BVB: ALR), one of the largest vertically integrated aluminium producers in Europe, measured by production capacity, announced that it signed a new multi-year agreement with leading aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

Under the contract terms, Alro will supply Aluminium Flat Rolled Products for aircraft manufacturing.

The companies thus renew a contract initially signed in 2016.

“This new agreement with Airbus is yet another acknowledgement of our capacity to supply best quality aluminium plates for the aerospace industry”, said Gheorghe Dobra, Alro CEO.

The production of plates for the aerospace industry is part of ALRO’s strategy to diversify the production of high and very high added-value aluminium products and was possible thanks to constant investments in sophisticated technology.

Over the past 20 years, ALRO invested more than USD 885 million in improving technological performance, diversifying products’ portfolio and improving overall efficiency.

