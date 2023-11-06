Sports

Romania wins world champion title in minifootball

06 November 2023

The Romanian team won the title of 2023 Minifootball World Champion this past weekend after a high-level final against Kazakhstan. 

Penalties decided the winner, with Romania crowned world champion after a 14-13 win over Kazakhstan, News.ro reported.

The Romanian Football Federation congratulated the minifootball team in a post on social media: “We congratulate the Romanian minifootball team that won the final of the world championship hosted by the United Arab Emirates 14-13 after penalties against Kazakhstan!”

The WMF World Cup 2023 was hosted by Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates.

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/World Minifootball Federation)

