Romania’s national women's handball team recently qualified for the semifinals of the European Under-19 Championship after a hiatus of 16 years, according to the Romanian Handball Federation.

The victory against Switzerland, 41 to 36, secured the second position in the main group, and Romania will play the semifinal on Friday against Hungary.

The Romanian team struggled during the first half, obtaining a small advantaged (21-20). The Romanians dominated the second half, winning without any difficulties, according to G4Media.

Romania achieved its third consecutive victory, and the fourth in five matches, in a game with 77 goals. Both teams focused on offense during the game.

Players Luminiţa Dinu, Valentina Ardean Elisei, and Maria Diana Lixăndroiu scored 10 goals, while Alisia Lorena Boiciuc scored 8, Anamaria Mihaela Grigore scored 6, Mariam Nadia Mohamed scored 5, Mihaela Andreea Mihai scored 5, and Sorina Florentina Brînduşa scored 2.

Romania will face Hungary in the semifinals, while Portugal will play against Denmark.

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Handbal on Facebook)