Sports

Romanian women’s handball team qualifies for U19 European Championship semifinals

13 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s national women's handball team recently qualified for the semifinals of the European Under-19 Championship after a hiatus of 16 years, according to the Romanian Handball Federation.

The victory against Switzerland, 41 to 36, secured the second position in the main group, and Romania will play the semifinal on Friday against Hungary.

The Romanian team struggled during the first half, obtaining a small advantaged (21-20). The Romanians dominated the second half, winning without any difficulties, according to G4Media.

Romania achieved its third consecutive victory, and the fourth in five matches, in a game with 77 goals. Both teams focused on offense during the game.

Players Luminiţa Dinu, Valentina Ardean Elisei, and Maria Diana Lixăndroiu scored 10 goals, while Alisia Lorena Boiciuc scored 8, Anamaria Mihaela Grigore scored 6, Mariam Nadia Mohamed scored 5, Mihaela Andreea Mihai scored 5, and Sorina Florentina Brînduşa scored 2.

Romania will face Hungary in the semifinals, while Portugal will play against Denmark.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Handbal on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Sports

Romanian women’s handball team qualifies for U19 European Championship semifinals

13 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s national women's handball team recently qualified for the semifinals of the European Under-19 Championship after a hiatus of 16 years, according to the Romanian Handball Federation.

The victory against Switzerland, 41 to 36, secured the second position in the main group, and Romania will play the semifinal on Friday against Hungary.

The Romanian team struggled during the first half, obtaining a small advantaged (21-20). The Romanians dominated the second half, winning without any difficulties, according to G4Media.

Romania achieved its third consecutive victory, and the fourth in five matches, in a game with 77 goals. Both teams focused on offense during the game.

Players Luminiţa Dinu, Valentina Ardean Elisei, and Maria Diana Lixăndroiu scored 10 goals, while Alisia Lorena Boiciuc scored 8, Anamaria Mihaela Grigore scored 6, Mariam Nadia Mohamed scored 5, Mihaela Andreea Mihai scored 5, and Sorina Florentina Brînduşa scored 2.

Romania will face Hungary in the semifinals, while Portugal will play against Denmark.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Handbal on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut
11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea
15 June 2023
Transport
First new airport in Romania in 50 years launches operations in Brașov