Romanian Vlad Stancu wins silver medal at European Junior Swimming Championship

07 July 2023

Romanian athlete Vlad Stancu won the silver medal in the 1,500m freestyle event at the European Junior Swimming Championships in Belgrade, also securing his qualification for the Olympic Games.

Qualifying for the final with the fourth-best time, Stancu completed the 30 laps of the pool in 15:00.51 minutes, setting a new national senior record.

Turkish swimmer Kuzey Tuncelli (14:58.89 min. – European junior record) took first place, according to Sport.ro.

Vlad Stancu’s medal is the third won so far in Belgrade by the Romanian delegation. Earlier in the week, Vlad Mihalache won silver in the 200m butterfly, and Daria Silişteanu won the bronze medal in the 50m backstroke.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: FRNPM on Facebook)

