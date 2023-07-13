Macro

Wages in Romania return to robust real growth as inflation eases

13 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The net average wage in Romania increased by 15.7% y/y to RON 4,543 (EUR 918) in May, remaining particularly high in real terms for the third consecutive month, according to the statistics office INS.

The real growth rate strengthened to 4.5% y/y in May – the strongest rate in two years.

In January-May, the average net wage increased by 15.5% y/y nominally and 1.5% y/y in real terms.

The real growth will further strengthen in the second half of the year, given the disinflation and base effects, so the final annual performance is likely to significantly exceed the 1.5% y/y official projection (CNS). Consequently, private consumption will likely remain a significant growth driver. 

May wage data show the refining industry thriving with wages twice as high as the average and a strong 35% y/y growth of the average wage, while the chemical industry can hardly afford to pay wages in line with the economy-wide average amid its shrinking activity.

In the public sector, wages are close to the economy-wide average (106% of the average in education and 98% of the average in healthcare) or significantly above average (133% in public administration).

The net wages in agriculture and food processing industries, where allowances were extended last June, increased by over 30% y/y but remain around 80% of the economy-wide average. In the IT sector, the wages are the highest – 231% of the economy-wide average or some EUR 2,000. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrii Yalanskyi/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Wages in Romania return to robust real growth as inflation eases

13 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The net average wage in Romania increased by 15.7% y/y to RON 4,543 (EUR 918) in May, remaining particularly high in real terms for the third consecutive month, according to the statistics office INS.

The real growth rate strengthened to 4.5% y/y in May – the strongest rate in two years.

In January-May, the average net wage increased by 15.5% y/y nominally and 1.5% y/y in real terms.

The real growth will further strengthen in the second half of the year, given the disinflation and base effects, so the final annual performance is likely to significantly exceed the 1.5% y/y official projection (CNS). Consequently, private consumption will likely remain a significant growth driver. 

May wage data show the refining industry thriving with wages twice as high as the average and a strong 35% y/y growth of the average wage, while the chemical industry can hardly afford to pay wages in line with the economy-wide average amid its shrinking activity.

In the public sector, wages are close to the economy-wide average (106% of the average in education and 98% of the average in healthcare) or significantly above average (133% in public administration).

The net wages in agriculture and food processing industries, where allowances were extended last June, increased by over 30% y/y but remain around 80% of the economy-wide average. In the IT sector, the wages are the highest – 231% of the economy-wide average or some EUR 2,000. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrii Yalanskyi/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut
11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea
15 June 2023
Transport
First new airport in Romania in 50 years launches operations in Brașov