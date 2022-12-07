Social

Study: Romania has highest adoption rate of phone payments among CEE countries

08 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A new regional study conducted by Visa reveals Romanians’ preference for paying through mobile phones. Among eight CEE (Central and Eastern European) countries, Romania has the highest adoption rate of payment through mobile phones, with 7 out of 10 Romanians using their mobiles for shopping and online payments and 1 in 3 using their phone to pay for goods in stores.

The study was conducted in Romania, Poland, Bulgaria, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovenia, and Croatia in partnership with data analytics firm Kantar. It was conducted among 1,000 respondents in each country, aged between 18 and 65.

The latest cashless habit comes from its speedy and comfortable nature that allows users to purchase anything with just a simple click.

The same study also reveals that 83% of Romanian consumers opt to look for their desired products and services on their phones, 79% order goods or services using mobile devices, and 81% pay using these devices. They add their cards to applications in the categories of food delivery (46%), transport (39%), travel (35%), and streaming platform applications (35%).

Visa said it invested over USD 10 billion in network security in the past five years and blocked USD 7.2 billion worth of fraudulent payment attempts.

“When someone enters their card details into a mobile wallet on a device, Visa replaces them with a unique set of numbers. This technology is called tokenization and provides an additional level of security,” Elena Ungureanu, Visa’s country manager for Romania, explains.

“Not only are mobile payments secure, but they are easy to use even by those with basic knowledge of using mobile devices.”

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo: Nitsuki/ Dreamstime)

Read next
Normal
Social

Study: Romania has highest adoption rate of phone payments among CEE countries

08 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A new regional study conducted by Visa reveals Romanians’ preference for paying through mobile phones. Among eight CEE (Central and Eastern European) countries, Romania has the highest adoption rate of payment through mobile phones, with 7 out of 10 Romanians using their mobiles for shopping and online payments and 1 in 3 using their phone to pay for goods in stores.

The study was conducted in Romania, Poland, Bulgaria, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovenia, and Croatia in partnership with data analytics firm Kantar. It was conducted among 1,000 respondents in each country, aged between 18 and 65.

The latest cashless habit comes from its speedy and comfortable nature that allows users to purchase anything with just a simple click.

The same study also reveals that 83% of Romanian consumers opt to look for their desired products and services on their phones, 79% order goods or services using mobile devices, and 81% pay using these devices. They add their cards to applications in the categories of food delivery (46%), transport (39%), travel (35%), and streaming platform applications (35%).

Visa said it invested over USD 10 billion in network security in the past five years and blocked USD 7.2 billion worth of fraudulent payment attempts.

“When someone enters their card details into a mobile wallet on a device, Visa replaces them with a unique set of numbers. This technology is called tokenization and provides an additional level of security,” Elena Ungureanu, Visa’s country manager for Romania, explains.

“Not only are mobile payments secure, but they are easy to use even by those with basic knowledge of using mobile devices.”

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo: Nitsuki/ Dreamstime)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 December 2022
Social
Ukraine, Russia, the census: Google reveals top searches in Romania in 2022
02 December 2022
Leisure
Romania has 189km of ski slopes, as much as one resort in France or Switzerland
02 December 2022
Culture
Traditional Romanian blouse included in UNESCO patrimony
02 December 2022
Politics
Austria is reportedly sole obstacle ahead of Romania's Schengen membership
29 November 2022
Events
George Enescu Festival: 2023 edition brings world's most famous artists and orchestras to Romania
25 November 2022
Social
Paleontologists discover new species of dinosaur in Romania’s Hațeg region
24 November 2022
Social
New bill allows foreigners married to Romanian citizens to obtain citizenship even if they live outside Romania
23 November 2022
Politics
European Commission recommends lifting of CVM on justice for Romania