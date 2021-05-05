Romania could start to vaccinate 12-15 year-old population this summer

There is a "clear" perspective that the vaccination for children aged 12-15 with doses produced by Pfizer/BioNTech will begin this summer, said the coordinator of Romania's anti-COVID vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghita.

He recalled that Pfizer/BioNTech had submitted all the necessary documentation to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to obtain authorization to administer its COVID vaccine to the 12-15 age group.

"We expect the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) to grant this authorization in the next few days, and it is likely that the EMA will issue this authorization in the next month, so we can vaccinate people in the 12-15 age group starting this summer, obviously with the consent of their parents," the head of CNCAV specified, Hotnews.ro reported.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is preparing to authorize Pfizer/BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for minors between the ages of 12 and 15 early next week, according to the New York Times, citing federal officials. This approval is highly anticipated after vaccine manufacturers said in March that clinical trials have shown that it is safe, effective, and produces a strong immune response in adolescents of this age.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)