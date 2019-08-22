Romania, US sign memorandum on 5G technologies “in line with rule of law principles”

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis announced on August 20, after meeting with his American counterpart, Donald Trump, that a memorandum of understanding between the governments of Romania and the US on 5G technology was signed in Washington.

"On the occasion of the visit, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the two governments regarding 5G technology, given the importance of the security of the next generation of wireless communications networks in order to ensure prosperity, but also national security,” Iohannis said in a statement held at the Embassy of Romania in the US. He said that this document does not point to a particular company.

“The memorandum does not refer to a particular company, but is a memorandum that clarifies some criteria of transparency, compatibility with the rule of law and so on,” said Iohannis.

The memorandum sets transparency criteria for the providers that will be selected to develop 5G networks. The U.S. has been among the countries that accused Chinese group Huawei, one of the biggest providers of telecom technology, of being involved in the espionage operations of the Chinese state.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]