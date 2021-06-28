COVID-19 travel: 23 countries on Romania’s new red list, including the UK

The Romanian authorities published on June 25 the new list of countries with epidemiological risk. The countries/areas are now rated as green, yellow or red, according to their COVID-19 incidence rate.

There are 23 countries on the red list. Among them, the UK, South Africa, Nepal and India (included in this category due to Sars-CoV-2 variants with higher transmission), and Maldive, Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, and Chile.

Except for the UK, all European states are on the green list, G4media.ro reported. Meanwhile, the new yellow list includes 14 states/territories.

The updated lists are available here.

The Romanian authorities introduced the new classification of countries’ epidemiological risk in mid-May.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)