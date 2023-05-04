Romania’s unemployment eases to 5.4% in March

Seasonally adjusted unemployment fell slightly in March this year to 5.4% from 5.5% in February, but unemployment among the young population remains high at 22.2%, according to data from the statistics office INS.

The number of unemployed (aged 15-74 years) estimated for March 2023 was 453,100, down from 459,300 in February and 463,600 in March 2022.

The unemployment rate for men exceeded that of women by 0.8pp: 5.8% versus 5%.

For adults (25-74 years), the unemployment rate was estimated at 4.4% for March 2023.

