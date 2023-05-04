Macro

Romania’s unemployment eases to 5.4% in March

04 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Seasonally adjusted unemployment fell slightly in March this year to 5.4% from 5.5% in February, but unemployment among the young population remains high at 22.2%, according to data from the statistics office INS.

The number of unemployed (aged 15-74 years) estimated for March 2023 was 453,100, down from 459,300 in February and 463,600 in March 2022.

The unemployment rate for men exceeded that of women by 0.8pp: 5.8% versus 5%.

For adults (25-74 years), the unemployment rate was estimated at 4.4% for March 2023.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

Romania’s unemployment eases to 5.4% in March

04 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Seasonally adjusted unemployment fell slightly in March this year to 5.4% from 5.5% in February, but unemployment among the young population remains high at 22.2%, according to data from the statistics office INS.

The number of unemployed (aged 15-74 years) estimated for March 2023 was 453,100, down from 459,300 in February and 463,600 in March 2022.

The unemployment rate for men exceeded that of women by 0.8pp: 5.8% versus 5%.

For adults (25-74 years), the unemployment rate was estimated at 4.4% for March 2023.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 May 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian agribusiness group Agricover Holding launches EUR 85 mln IPO on Bucharest Stock Exchange
03 May 2023
Society
Reporters Without Borders: Press in Romania lacks transparent funding, independence
25 April 2023
Real Estate
RO developer invests EUR 120 mln in Bucharest's first "Lagoon City", plans to scale the project in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw
20 April 2023
Education
Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program
19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
30 March 2023
Interviews
Interview with AI: Here’s what Chat GPT-4 knows about Romania-Insider.com
22 March 2023
Transport
Romanian airline Blue Air enters insolvency