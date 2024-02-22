Romania represented by two films at the first edition of the European Film Festival in Vienna

EUNIC Austria is organizing the first edition of the European Film Festival in Vienna and Romania is represented at the festival by the co-productions "Whose Dog Am I?" by Róbert Lakatos (Romania-Hungary) and "Carbon" by Ion Borş (Republic of Moldova-Romania-Spain).

A total of 15 films from various European countries will be screened at the Stadtkino cinema in the Austrian capital from February 21 to February 29.

Filmmakers from Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Croatia, France, Greece, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia, along with the Republic of Moldova, Turkey, and Ukraine, present cinematic productions inspired by European values such as diversity, inclusion, and human rights, according to News.ro.

The festival offers a glimpse into the continent's cinematic diversity, showcasing a wide range of genres from drama and comedy to documentaries. All films will be shown in their original language, with subtitles in English or German.

Romania is represented at the festival by "Whose Dog Am I?" by Róbert Lakatos and "Carbon" by Ion Borş.

The first is a satirical documentary essay that discusses politics in a world where citizens are dogs, politicians are dog breeders, officials are owners, nations are national dog breeds, countries are the national federations of breeders, and the supreme international forum is the International Canine Federation.

"Carbon," the feature debut of director Ion Borş, is set in Moldova in the '90s, where Dima, a tractor driver, decides to enlist in the army and take part in the war at the border with Transnistria, along with Vasea, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan. On their way to the front, they discover a charred corpse. Dima and Vasea decide to give it a proper burial and embark on an adventure-filled journey in an attempt to discover the corpse's identity.

Both directors, Róbert Lakatos and Ion Borş, will participate in a discussion with the audience after the screenings.

"Whose Dog Am I?" will be screened on February 25, 8:00 PM, and "Carbon" on February 28, 5:45 PM.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: EUNIC Austria on Facebook)