Romania listed among world’s top trending spa destinations for 2023

Online booking site SpaSeekers.com used Google search data to analyse which spa destinations around the world are having a surge in interest and found Romania to be a top trending destination. The country ranks in the 16th position, with a +125% increase in searches.

The data found Costa Rica to be the number one trending spa destination for 2023, with a huge 62,273% YoY increase in searches globally. Germany is next with a 12,400% increase, followed by Croatia (up 1,019%), Moldova (up 250%), and Cambodia (+191%).

Europe features the most in the top 20, with Poland, Slovenia, Bulgaria and Portugal being named as some of the world’s top trending spa destinations. From Asia, honeymoon hotspot The Maldives, Vietnam and Indonesia also make it on the list.

Only two African countries feature, Gambia and Ghana, and the only Middle East country listed as one of the top trending spa destinations in the world is Oman.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Visionsi | Dreamstime.com)