Romania to host and train Ukrainian paramedics within NATO program

Romania will host and train close to two hundred Ukrainian paramedics as part of a NATO program meant to bring relief to the war-torn country.

Romania became part of the NATO training program after representatives of the Romanian Emergency Situations Department (DSU) and the Ministry of Interior (MAI) signed an agreement with NATO’s Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre (EADRCC), according to Agerpres.

The EADRCC and the Romanian authorities have jointly developed a program to train and prepare 197 Ukrainian paramedics for emergency situations. The training will include courses on basic first aid, but also tactical, wartime and field medicine. There will also be courses for the training of first aid instructors.

The program was created at Ukraine’s request and is meant to strengthen the country’s resilience when it comes to public health. The estimated value of the project is EUR 450,000, and is financed by NATO. Romania, in turn, will ensure access to its SMURD centers in Târgu Mureş and Oradea for free.

“It is a new important contribution that Romania makes in support of Ukraine, one which involves [providing] the most important and necessary elements in the context of an unprovoked war of aggression waged by Russia on Ukrainian territory,” said Romanian PM Nicolae Ciucă.

“We grant Romania’s support in the most direct and timely manner to rescuers who have to intervene both behind the front, in regions hit by Russian airstrikes, and on the front line, where they face dangers specific to direct confrontations involving conventional infantry and artillery. Romania once again lives up to commitments made within the Alliance,” he added.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tomas Hajek | Dreamstime.com)