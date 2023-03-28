Romania among the top three European oil producers in 2021

The main oil producers in the EU in 2021 were Italy (4.8 Mt), Denmark and Romania (each with 3.2 Mt). Compared to 2020, production decreased in all three countries, by 10% in Italy, 8% in Denmark, and 4% in Romania.

Oil production continued to decline in the European Union overall in 2021, reaching its lowest level of 17.5 million tons (Mt), which is 6% less than in 2020, according to data published on Monday, March 27, by the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) and cited by Digi24.

Between 1990 and 2004, oil production in Europe fluctuated, but always exceeded 34.5 Mt, reaching a peak of 41.7 Mt in 2004. After almost 20 years, oil production has decreased by more than half.

After reaching a record level of 96.78% in 2020, the EU's dependence on oil and petroleum products decreased to 91.67% in 2021, the second-lowest level since 1990, after the historic minimum of 91.66% in 1999.

Changes caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and EU decisions will be reflected in 2022 data, according to Eurostat.

The import dependency registered in 2021 was the combined result of changes in net imports (-0.3%), with both imports and exports rising by +3.4% and +9.2%, and gross available energy (+5.3%). Primary production also changed (-5.7%), but it has a far lesser influence on the indicator due to its relatively low level. The drop in dependency was also supported by the use of 20.4 Mtoe of oil stocks which was the largest yearly draw ever recorded and equivalent to 4.1 % of the gross available energy.

Regarding oil, an essential raw material for the petrochemical industry and the production of transport fuels, import dependence decreased for two consecutive years, reaching 95.2% in 2021, below the level recorded in 2015. The reduction in 2021 resulted from an increase in net imports (1.6%) and gross energy available (2.5%). The decrease in dependence was slightly influenced by the use of 4.9 Mtoe of oil stocks, equivalent to 1.1% of gross energy available.

