Education

Romania takes first place in Europe, fourth worldwide at International Math Olympiad in Japan

12 July 2023

Romanian students ended the International Mathematical Olympiad in Chiba, Japan, with excellent results, taking first place in Europe and fourth worldwide.

“Five gold medals, one silver medal and a total of 208 points place Romania in the best position of the last 24 years, being surpassed only by China, the United States of America and Korea!” - the Romanian Ministry of Education said on Facebook.

The gold medals were won by David-Andrei Anghel, Andrei Moldovan, Robert Dragomirescu and Pavel Ciurea from the International High School of Informatics in Bucharest, and Andrei Chiriță from the Tudor Vianu National College of Informatics in Bucharest.

Meanwhile, Radu Lecoiu, a student at the International Informatics High School in Bucharest, won the silver medal.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Educatiei)

1

