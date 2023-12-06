HR

Romania ranked third best country in the world for digital nomads

06 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is the third best destination in the world for digital nomads, after Spain and Argentina, according to the recent VisaGuide.World Digital Nomad Visa Index. The country reached the top three mainly due to its fast internet speed and low cost of living.

The Index ranks countries based on several factors, such as internet speed, taxation policies, income requirements for visa applications, cost of living, healthcare infrastructure, and tourism popularity.

Based on these factors, Romania came in third in the ranking, with a final score of 3.74, just behind Argentina (3.78) and Spain (4.50). The UAE, Croatia, Portugal, Uruguay, Malta, Norway, and Andorra complete the top ten.

Romania scored high for its fast internet speed (260.97 Mbps), low cost of living for digital nomads (EUR 539.7 per month), and taxes - as digital nomads don't have to pay taxes for their first year in Romania. It also gained points for tourism popularity, as the country increasingly draws tourists with its captivating attractions (8th place in the list).

The complete Digital Nomad Visa Index is available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rawpixelimages/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
HR

Romania ranked third best country in the world for digital nomads

06 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is the third best destination in the world for digital nomads, after Spain and Argentina, according to the recent VisaGuide.World Digital Nomad Visa Index. The country reached the top three mainly due to its fast internet speed and low cost of living.

The Index ranks countries based on several factors, such as internet speed, taxation policies, income requirements for visa applications, cost of living, healthcare infrastructure, and tourism popularity.

Based on these factors, Romania came in third in the ranking, with a final score of 3.74, just behind Argentina (3.78) and Spain (4.50). The UAE, Croatia, Portugal, Uruguay, Malta, Norway, and Andorra complete the top ten.

Romania scored high for its fast internet speed (260.97 Mbps), low cost of living for digital nomads (EUR 539.7 per month), and taxes - as digital nomads don't have to pay taxes for their first year in Romania. It also gained points for tourism popularity, as the country increasingly draws tourists with its captivating attractions (8th place in the list).

The complete Digital Nomad Visa Index is available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rawpixelimages/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years