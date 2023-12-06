Romania ranked third best country in the world for digital nomads

Romania is the third best destination in the world for digital nomads, after Spain and Argentina, according to the recent VisaGuide.World Digital Nomad Visa Index. The country reached the top three mainly due to its fast internet speed and low cost of living.

The Index ranks countries based on several factors, such as internet speed, taxation policies, income requirements for visa applications, cost of living, healthcare infrastructure, and tourism popularity.

Based on these factors, Romania came in third in the ranking, with a final score of 3.74, just behind Argentina (3.78) and Spain (4.50). The UAE, Croatia, Portugal, Uruguay, Malta, Norway, and Andorra complete the top ten.

Romania scored high for its fast internet speed (260.97 Mbps), low cost of living for digital nomads (EUR 539.7 per month), and taxes - as digital nomads don't have to pay taxes for their first year in Romania. It also gained points for tourism popularity, as the country increasingly draws tourists with its captivating attractions (8th place in the list).

The complete Digital Nomad Visa Index is available here.

(Photo source: Rawpixelimages/Dreamstime.com)