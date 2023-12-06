Macro

Romania’s tax collection in full 2023 heads to 1.2% of GDP below target

06 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The volume of taxes collected in Romania was close to the target in November but is likely to end the year some RON 19 billion (EUR 3.8 billion, 1.2% of GDP) below the RON 404 billion (EUR 80 billion) target, according to Profit.ro, quoting operative data from the tax collection agency ANAF. 

At the end of October, the tax collections were RON 17.6 billion (RON 1.76 billion per month) below plan, and the lag increased by RON 723 million in November to RON 18.32 billion in the first eleven months of the year.

The 1.2% of GDP missed tax revenues added to the 4.4%-of-GDP initial public deficit target results in a 5.6%-of-GDP deficit, assuming public spending is kept in line with the initial plan.

However, the budget execution as of October indicates that both the revenues lag behind target and the expenditures increased above plan. The government wishes to keep the full-year public gap below 6% of GDP (cash terms), but the final figure is likely to surpass the 5.75% deficit in 2022.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Peter Williams/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania’s tax collection in full 2023 heads to 1.2% of GDP below target

06 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The volume of taxes collected in Romania was close to the target in November but is likely to end the year some RON 19 billion (EUR 3.8 billion, 1.2% of GDP) below the RON 404 billion (EUR 80 billion) target, according to Profit.ro, quoting operative data from the tax collection agency ANAF. 

At the end of October, the tax collections were RON 17.6 billion (RON 1.76 billion per month) below plan, and the lag increased by RON 723 million in November to RON 18.32 billion in the first eleven months of the year.

The 1.2% of GDP missed tax revenues added to the 4.4%-of-GDP initial public deficit target results in a 5.6%-of-GDP deficit, assuming public spending is kept in line with the initial plan.

However, the budget execution as of October indicates that both the revenues lag behind target and the expenditures increased above plan. The government wishes to keep the full-year public gap below 6% of GDP (cash terms), but the final figure is likely to surpass the 5.75% deficit in 2022.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Peter Williams/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years