Business

Romania suspects there's less fruit juice in Fanta beverages sold locally

13 January 2023
Romania's National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) claims to have discovered differences in the composition of several "Fanta products" sold in various European states, noting that if the legislation has been violated and the double standard is proven, then "the manufacturing company" risks a fine of up to 4% of turnover.

The Fanta Orange (with sugar) sold in Romania and two other European countries has under 5% orange juice, while in two European countries, the content is 20%, ANPC claims after thorough measurements, Profit.ro reported.

The fruit juice in the case of Fanta Lemon varies between 1% in three EU member states, including Romania, and 12% in one member state.

"Regardless of the name and size of the economic operator, ANPC and I personally will do everything in our power to ensure that your rights, as European citizens, are observed!" said ANPC head Horia Constantinescu.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Romania's National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) claims to have discovered differences in the composition of several "Fanta products" sold in various European states, noting that if the legislation has been violated and the double standard is proven, then "the manufacturing company" risks a fine of up to 4% of turnover.

The Fanta Orange (with sugar) sold in Romania and two other European countries has under 5% orange juice, while in two European countries, the content is 20%, ANPC claims after thorough measurements, Profit.ro reported.

The fruit juice in the case of Fanta Lemon varies between 1% in three EU member states, including Romania, and 12% in one member state.

"Regardless of the name and size of the economic operator, ANPC and I personally will do everything in our power to ensure that your rights, as European citizens, are observed!" said ANPC head Horia Constantinescu.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

