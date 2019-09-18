Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 09/18/2019 - 09:59
Social
Romanian watchdog finds “double standards” in consumer goods quality
18 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s authority for consumer protection ANPC analyzed 79 products that are marketed across Europe and came to the conclusion that for 18 of them there are differences between the products sold in Western Europe and the ones sold in Romania, News.ro reported.

Well-known brands like Fanta, Milka, Kinder and Danone were among the products for which ANPC found discrepancies.

For example, the Knorr cube in Romania contains 0.1% chicken meat extract while in France, Denmark and Cyprus the chicken meat extract accounts for 1%.

The milk content of a Kinder cake is 21% in Romania, while in Denmark, Finland, and France it reaches 24%. Moreover, the protein content of the same cake is 5.3% in Romania and Bulgaria, while in Denmark, Finland, France it is 7%.

The study also analyzed the content of fish fillets in Iglo sticks, finding that in Romania and other countries in South-East Europe it is 58%, while in Western Europe it is 65%.

The orange juice content of the Fanta beverage is 5% in Romania, while in Western European countries it varies between 8% and 12%.

The content of whole nuts in the Milka chocolate is 17% percent in Romania, while in other countries it exceeds 20%, according to ANPC.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 09/18/2019 - 09:59
Social
Romanian watchdog finds “double standards” in consumer goods quality
18 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s authority for consumer protection ANPC analyzed 79 products that are marketed across Europe and came to the conclusion that for 18 of them there are differences between the products sold in Western Europe and the ones sold in Romania, News.ro reported.

Well-known brands like Fanta, Milka, Kinder and Danone were among the products for which ANPC found discrepancies.

For example, the Knorr cube in Romania contains 0.1% chicken meat extract while in France, Denmark and Cyprus the chicken meat extract accounts for 1%.

The milk content of a Kinder cake is 21% in Romania, while in Denmark, Finland, and France it reaches 24%. Moreover, the protein content of the same cake is 5.3% in Romania and Bulgaria, while in Denmark, Finland, France it is 7%.

The study also analyzed the content of fish fillets in Iglo sticks, finding that in Romania and other countries in South-East Europe it is 58%, while in Western Europe it is 65%.

The orange juice content of the Fanta beverage is 5% in Romania, while in Western European countries it varies between 8% and 12%.

The content of whole nuts in the Milka chocolate is 17% percent in Romania, while in other countries it exceeds 20%, according to ANPC.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

16 September 2019
Sports
PM Justin Trudeau thanks Bianca Andreescu’s Romanian parents for immigrating to Canada
13 September 2019
Social
Musical toy makes three Romanian pupils so angry that they vandalize entire school
12 September 2019
Business
Romania faces potential diplomatic conflict with Spain over 21-km highway segment
13 September 2019
Entertainment
Friday 13th: Ten bad luck superstitions in Romania (and a few for good luck)
11 September 2019
Business
UiPath’s Romanian founder featured on the cover of Forbes magazine as “the first bot billionaire”
13 September 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Five back-to-school trip ideas
10 September 2019
Business
Blockchain project designed by Romanian gets USD 14.5 mln financing
09 September 2019
Politics
Romanian opposition parties propose pact for early elections

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40