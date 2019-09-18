Romanian watchdog finds “double standards” in consumer goods quality

Romania’s authority for consumer protection ANPC analyzed 79 products that are marketed across Europe and came to the conclusion that for 18 of them there are differences between the products sold in Western Europe and the ones sold in Romania, News.ro reported.

Well-known brands like Fanta, Milka, Kinder and Danone were among the products for which ANPC found discrepancies.

For example, the Knorr cube in Romania contains 0.1% chicken meat extract while in France, Denmark and Cyprus the chicken meat extract accounts for 1%.

The milk content of a Kinder cake is 21% in Romania, while in Denmark, Finland, and France it reaches 24%. Moreover, the protein content of the same cake is 5.3% in Romania and Bulgaria, while in Denmark, Finland, France it is 7%.

The study also analyzed the content of fish fillets in Iglo sticks, finding that in Romania and other countries in South-East Europe it is 58%, while in Western Europe it is 65%.

The orange juice content of the Fanta beverage is 5% in Romania, while in Western European countries it varies between 8% and 12%.

The content of whole nuts in the Milka chocolate is 17% percent in Romania, while in other countries it exceeds 20%, according to ANPC.

