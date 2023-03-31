Romanian police investigate suspected fraud with funds for Ukrainian refugees

Investigators in Romania are conducting searches in over 200 locations across seven counties looking for signs of fraud in connection to state money given to those accommodating Ukrainian refugees.

The police in Maramureș, assisted by those in Suceava, Bistrița-Năsăud, Cluj, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Mureș, Bihor, the Organized Crime Fighting Service in Maramureș, the Maramureș County Anti-Corruption Service, the Border Police, and the Regional Transport Police Section in Cluj, are carrying out 203 searches and 6 arrest warrants in a criminal case being investigated for the illegal obtaining of funds and forgery, according to Digi24.

The case involves Romanians who are suspected of having received funds by declaring that they are accommodating Ukrainian refugees without actually doing it. Police say damages may be as high as EUR 2 mln. The money supposedly covered the food and accommodation of the refugees.

Officials from the Săpânța Municipality are reportedly among the 203 individuals suspected of obtaining funds illegally.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)