My Romania story: Susanne Peyre (Sweden) - Romania could be a very rich country because of its possibilities and assets

We're inviting our readers to share their stories and tell the world what they love about Romania. Susanne Peyre joined our campaign and filled in this questionnaire . Below you can read more about what she loves about the country.

Starting with a 1960s holiday to the Romanian seaside to frequent visits after 2014, Susanne Peyre has traveled all over the country she has come to love. She is currently studying the language and is spreading the word about the tourism options in the country. Her favorite spots in the country include the tradition-rich region of Bucovina and Bucharest, with its beautiful parks, cafes, or the picturesque Obor market.

More about her experience in Romania in the Q&A below.

What is your name and how old are you?

My name is Susanne Peyre, and I am 68 years old.

What is your nationality and where do you live now?

I am Swedish, and I live in Stockholm, Sweden.

What is your connection to Romania?

First connection to Romania was in 1963, when my mother, brother, and I spent 14 days on vacation in Mamaia. In 2014, my eldest son came to Bucharest for work for five years. I came to visit him many times during these years, and we traveled almost all over Romania by car and by train. I became a big lover of Romania.

Is Romania an important part of your life and why?

Yes. During all the times I spent in Romania, I came to know friends there, and they are very important to me.

What are the things you like about Romania and why?

I like the people, they are very kind and helpful. I am now studying your language here in Sweden to be able to come in your country and understand each other better. I like the people, the culture, and all the beautiful landscapes outside the cities. Transylvania, Bucovina, Brasov, the Danube Delta, and many, many other places that I visited were amazing and very interesting. All the cultural buildings, churches, and Obor market in Bucharest, the food, restaurants, all the beautiful cafes, the traditional, beautiful blouses [e.n. Ia] - I have four - the Romanian music and the traditional dances; yes, there are so many things that I like.

What don't you like about Romania and why?

I have understood that there is some problem with the corruption in the country and people who don't have so much money, especially in the countryside. Romania could be a very rich country because of its possibilities and the country's assets. I always try to tell people here in Sweden about Romania and what they could discover as tourists. Ten persons came to visit Romania because of that. They all liked it very much.

If you had to advertise for Romania as a country, what would be the top things you would mention to promote it?

Bucharest, visiting some of the beautiful big parks there, the Parliament, the white library in the old town [e.n. Cărturești Carusel], the Village Museum, some of the best restaurants with Romanian food, Obor market, nice cafes outside in the gardens.

Brasov, Sighișoara, the painted monasteries of Bucovina, Sinaia and Peleș castle, Danube Delta, Transylvania.

What are your favorite places in Romania and why?

Bucharest and Bucovina. Travel by train through the beautiful Transylvania.

(Photo courtesy of Susanne Peyre)

