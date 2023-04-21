Finance

Romania takes step for Samurai and green bond issues

21 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's government amended on April 20 the sovereign debt regulations such as to accommodate the issuance of bonds on the market of Japan, the so-called Samurai bonds, and of "green" bonds aimed at financing investments in sustainability.

The green bond scheme needs a special legal framework, however.

The government ordinance OUG 64/2007 on the public debt, as approved by the government decision HG 1470/2007, complements the legislation on government bonds, introducing possibilities for the Ministry of Finance to issue Samurai bonds on the Japanese market, in line with the public debt strategy for the current year, executive's spokesperson Dan Cărbunaru said after the cabinet meeting, quoted by Economica.net.

He also said that the bill passed by the government envisages that "the Ministry of Finance is also considering the possibility of including for the first time in the financing plan the issuance of green bonds, depending on the completion of the general framework for green bonds at the sovereign level."

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Finance

Romania takes step for Samurai and green bond issues

21 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's government amended on April 20 the sovereign debt regulations such as to accommodate the issuance of bonds on the market of Japan, the so-called Samurai bonds, and of "green" bonds aimed at financing investments in sustainability.

The green bond scheme needs a special legal framework, however.

The government ordinance OUG 64/2007 on the public debt, as approved by the government decision HG 1470/2007, complements the legislation on government bonds, introducing possibilities for the Ministry of Finance to issue Samurai bonds on the Japanese market, in line with the public debt strategy for the current year, executive's spokesperson Dan Cărbunaru said after the cabinet meeting, quoted by Economica.net.

He also said that the bill passed by the government envisages that "the Ministry of Finance is also considering the possibility of including for the first time in the financing plan the issuance of green bonds, depending on the completion of the general framework for green bonds at the sovereign level."

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 April 2023
Education
Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program
19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
30 March 2023
Interviews
Interview with AI: Here’s what Chat GPT-4 knows about Romania-Insider.com
22 March 2023
Transport
Romanian airline Blue Air enters insolvency
17 March 2023
Business
Romania’s financial regulator withdraws license of insurer Euroins, asks for its bankruptcy
14 March 2023
Tech
Broadband in Romania among the five cheapest in the world
09 March 2023
M&A
Greek PPC seals takeover deal for Enel's Romanian assets for EUR 1.26 bln