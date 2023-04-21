Romania takes step for Samurai and green bond issues

Romania's government amended on April 20 the sovereign debt regulations such as to accommodate the issuance of bonds on the market of Japan, the so-called Samurai bonds, and of "green" bonds aimed at financing investments in sustainability.

The green bond scheme needs a special legal framework, however.

The government ordinance OUG 64/2007 on the public debt, as approved by the government decision HG 1470/2007, complements the legislation on government bonds, introducing possibilities for the Ministry of Finance to issue Samurai bonds on the Japanese market, in line with the public debt strategy for the current year, executive's spokesperson Dan Cărbunaru said after the cabinet meeting, quoted by Economica.net.

He also said that the bill passed by the government envisages that "the Ministry of Finance is also considering the possibility of including for the first time in the financing plan the issuance of green bonds, depending on the completion of the general framework for green bonds at the sovereign level."

