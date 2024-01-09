Transport

Romania’s state airline TAROM gets new CEO

09 January 2024

Costin Iordache is the new CEO of Romania's flag carrier TAROM, according to an official statement from the company.

"The Board of Directors of TAROM Company decided on Friday, January 5, 2024, to appoint Mr. Costin Iordache as the interim CEO of the company. Costin Iordache is a graduate of the Academy of Economic Studies and the Leadership Excellence program at the University of Berlin. Mr. Iordache has over 18 years of experience in renowned national and international companies, such as ABN AMRO BANK, Romtelecom, or Telekom Group," TAROM said.

Iordache was CEO of TAROM before, between January and October 2023. During that time, he directly contributed to stabilizing the company, leading it through an important phase of its restructuring, according to the company’s press release.

The new CEO, along with the entire management team, is set to continue implementing the company’s much-needed restructuring plan.

"The Board of Directors of TAROM Company considered ensuring the continuity of the company's activities and the restructuring plan undertaken by the management. Mr. Costin Iordache's mandate effectively begins on the first day when Bogdan Popescu, the former CEO of TAROM, concludes his activities within the company," the company specifies. 

Short, rotating CEO terms have been somewhat of a custom of the airline in the last few years. In the past three years, TAROM has had six general managers. Its last CEO, Bogdan Popescu, resigned after just two months on the job.

1

